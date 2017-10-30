Industrial & Commercial Bank of China 3Q Net Profit Up 3.4% On Year To CNY75 Billion

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (1398.HK), the nation's largest lender by assets, said its third-quarter net profit grew 3.4% from a year earlier to 75 billion yuan ($11.3 billion), thanks to growth in interest income.

Net interest income rose to 133.23 billion yuan in the third quarter, compared with 117.08 billion yuan in the same period a year ago, the bank said. Net fee and commission income decreased to 30.97 billion yuan in the third quarter, compared with 32.03 billion yuan a year earlier.

In the first nine months, ICBC's net profit was up 2.3% on year to 228 billion yuan.

The bank also reported 220.04 billion yuan in nonperforming loans at the end of September, representing 1.56% of its total outstanding loans.

October 30, 2017 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)