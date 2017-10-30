On Our Radar

Forbes: Michael Jackson top earning dead celebrity with $75M

Media & Advertising Associated Press

Eight years after Michael Jackson's death, Jermaine Jackson reflects on the Jackson family's life, legacy and media reports video

Jermaine Jackson reflects on brother, Michael's death, 8 years later

Eight years after Michael Jackson's death, Jermaine Jackson reflects on the Jackson family's life, legacy and media reports

Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he's still generating millions of dollars.

Continue Reading Below

Jackson is atop the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities for the fifth straight year, with $75 million. Forbes says Jackson's earnings are boosted by a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and a stake in the EMI music publishing catalog.

More on this...

Two other singers join Jackson in the top five. Elvis Presley comes in fourth with $35 million and Bob Marley ranks fifth with $23 million.

Golf legend Arnold Palmer is the second-highest earner. He brought in $40 million in part through sales of Arizona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name.

Palmer is followed by Charles Schulz. The creator of the "Peanuts" franchise made $38 million.