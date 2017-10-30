Copper Resumes Rally as Dollar Declines

Copper prices kicked off the week higher, with the base metal benefiting from a weaker dollar.

The price of copper rose 0.2% to $6,859.50 a metric ton in late morning trade. Gold, meanwhile, was broadly flat at $1,272.30 a troy ounce.

The decline in the greenback makes commodities like copper and gold cheaper for those who use other currencies. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was down 0.1% midmorning on Monday.

Analysts say copper's rally this year--the metal is up 24% since January--should continue as the global economy improves and the market experiences supply constraints.

"Underpinned by recent years' insufficient investment in new mine projects, we believe copper is entering a sustained a bull run," analysts at ICBC Standard Bank said in a report.

ICBC estimates that mine disruptions have caused 1.89 million tons of lost production so far this year, up from 1.8 million for the whole of 2016.

Later this week, traders will be keeping an eye on the Federal Open Market Committee when it holds its final monthly meeting before a widely expected rate increase in December. A rate increase could have implications for the dollar, which usually gets a boost from hawkish Fed policy decisions.

Investor bets were last giving a 97% probability to the likelihood of a December rate increase, according to data from CME Group.

Among precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $16.76 a troy ounce, palladium rose 0.6% to $963.60 a troy ounce and platinum rose 0.8% to $921.80 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, zinc rose 1.1% to $3,207.50 a metric ton, aluminum fell 0.3% to $2,177.50 a metric ton, tin rose 0.7% to $19,885 a metric ton, nickel rose 0.1% to $11,600 a metric ton and lead fell 0.5% to $2,420 a metric ton.

October 30, 2017 06:34 ET (10:34 GMT)