Belgium Economy Expands 0.3% in Third Quarter -Central Bank

The Belgian economy expanded 0.3% in the third quarter from the previous three months and grew 1.7% compared with the year-earlier period, the central bank reported in its preliminary flash estimate on Monday.

The quarterly growth figure is the weakest since the final three months of 2016. Earlier Monday, Belgium's central bank reported that the annual inflation rate in October was almost unchanged from the previous month at 2.00%.

October 30, 2017 10:21 ET (14:21 GMT)