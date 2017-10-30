Agricultural Bank of China 3Q Net Profit Up 4.9% On Year To CNY51.42 Billion

Agricultural Bank of China (1288.HK) said on Monday that its third-quarter net profit rose 4.9% year over year to 51.42 billion yuan ($7.74 billion).

China's third largest lender by assets said its net profit in the first nine months of the year was up 3.8% on year to 160.01 billion yuan.

Net interest income rose 8.8% year over year to 324.26 billion yuan in the first nine months, and net fee and commission income dropped 20.5% year over year to 58.14 billion yuan in January-September period, the bank said.

The bank also said its nonperforming loans stood at 209.83 billion yuan at the end of September, representing 1.97% of its total loans.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2017 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)