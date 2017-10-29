Global Economy Week Ahead: BOE, BOJ and Fed Decisions; Eurozone GDP

Continue Reading Below

Monetary policy decisions from three of the world's major central banks are due this week, with the first rate increase in a decade expected from the Bank of England. Meanwhile, GDP and inflation data are due from the eurozone, and the U.S. will see its October jobs report.

Global Markets Higher on Tech Strength

Global stock markets were up early in Asia, with the end-of-week rally in key U.S. stocks driving gains in technology companies across the region.

Trump Likely to Name Jerome Powell Next Fed Chairman-Source

President Donald Trump is likely to announce Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell as his nominee to be the next chairman of the U.S. central bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Commodities Market Looks to Capitalize on Push Toward Electric Vehicles

The London Metal Exchange is planning to launch futures contracts for battery metals as early as the start of 2019, the latest example of how the commodities market is hoping to capitalize on the push toward electric vehicles.

Inflation: The Slumbering Giant Begins to Stir

Central bankers are slowly unwinding the stimulus that has helped support the epic postcrisis rally in financial markets. Inflation has been quiet throughout, but there are signs it may soon be heard from.

How a $2,400 Cap on 401(k) Deductions Would Affect Your Savings

Millions of workers of all ages and income levels stand to be impacted if the tax deduction on 401(k) savings is reduced.

Foreign Companies in China Get a New Partner: the Communist Party

Newly assertive party members arrange lectures, proudly display hammer-and-sickle insignia at their desks and are praised as exemplary workers. Western executives worry about the creeping influence of these cells.

GOP Plan for a Speedy Tax Overhaul Faces Uncertain Road

House Republicans are set to toss a giant tax bill into the capital's autumnal winds Wednesday. That could turn into a rousing victory for Republicans, a scaled-back compromise or a collapse.

Japan to Young Investors: Loosen Up

Entrepreneurs and policy makers are trying everything to get Japan's next generation of investors, who grew up with deflation, to be less cautious and put more of their money into stocks.

Why Are Markets Rising Everywhere? Investors Can't Stop Buying Every Dip

Markets around the globe are surging to records, reflecting growing optimism about the world economy and fueling an increasing eagerness by investors to step in and buy assets whenever prices dip.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)