Volkswagen Net Profit Falls Sharply on Diesel Charges

Volkswagen AG reported a steep drop in third-quarter net profit Friday, hit by costs related to its diesel emissions scandal.

Volkswagen's net profit fell to 1.06 billion euros ($1.24 billion), down from EUR2.28 billion for the comparable period in the previous year. Revenue rose 5.8% to EUR55.0 billion, up from EUR52.00 billion in the year-earlier period.

The German auto maker took charges of EUR2.6 billion in connection with diesel emissions issues.

Operating profit before special items rose 15% to EUR4.32 billion, up from EUR3.75 billion a year earlier.

Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said he was optimistic about the full year, but the effects of the company's diesel scandal weren't over.

"The diesel issue is nowhere near an end and will continue to necessitate great efforts throughout the entire group," Mr. Witter said.

The company raised its operating margin guidance for the full year, saying it expects it to be slightly above the previously expected 6% to 7% range. Volkswagen also confirmed its revenue guidance for 2017.

