Tullow Oil Abandons Araku-1 Well in Suriname

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.LN) said Friday that the Araku-1 well in Suriname is being plugged and abandoned because the company didn't make a commercially significant discovery after drilling to a depth of 2,685 meters.

However, the London-based oil company said it had gained important geological insights and that sampling of the well proved the presence of gas condensate.

"The Araku-1 well was an ambitious wildcat exploration well that was drilled efficiently and at very low cost," Tullow Oil exploration director Angus McCoss said.

"While we have not made a commercial discovery, we are encouraged by recovering gas condensate from the well and remain fully committed to exploration in Suriname and Guyana."

October 27, 2017 02:34 ET (06:34 GMT)