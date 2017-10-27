On Our Radar

Nonfarm Payrolls Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 0830 Personal Income Sep +0.4% (11) +0.2%

0830 Consumer Spending Sep +0.8% (11) +0.1%

0830 Core PCE Prices Sep +0.1% (10) +0.1%

1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Oct 21.5 (3) 21.3

Tuesday 0830 Employment Cost Index Q3 +0.7% (10) +0.5%

0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Aug +6.0% (3) +5.8%

HPI (Y/Y)

0945 Chicago PMI Oct 60.0 (6) 65.2

1000 Consumer Confidence Oct 121.0 (10) 119.8

Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Oct +200K (5) +135K

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Oct 54.5 (3) 54.5*

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Oct 59.0 (11) 60.8

1000 Construction Spending Sep +0.0% (9) +0.5%

N/A Auto Sales Oct 17.4M (9) 18.57M

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 28 237K (8) 233K

0830 Productivity (Preliminary) 3Q +2.5% (10) +1.5%**

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 3Q +0.6% (10) +0.2%**

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +314K (11) -33K

0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 4.2% (11) 4.2%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Oct +0.2% (9) +0.45%

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Sep $43.5B (9) $42.4B

0945 Markit Services PMI Oct N/A 55.9*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 58.2 (11) 59.8

1000 Factory Orders Sep +1.2% (9) +1.2%

*Oct. Flash Reading

**2Q Revised Reading

***All private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

