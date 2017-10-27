Nonfarm Payrolls Expected to Rebound -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0830 Personal Income Sep +0.4% (11) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Spending Sep +0.8% (11) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Sep +0.1% (10) +0.1%
1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Oct 21.5 (3) 21.3
Tuesday 0830 Employment Cost Index Q3 +0.7% (10) +0.5%
0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Aug +6.0% (3) +5.8%
HPI (Y/Y)
0945 Chicago PMI Oct 60.0 (6) 65.2
1000 Consumer Confidence Oct 121.0 (10) 119.8
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Oct +200K (5) +135K
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Oct 54.5 (3) 54.5*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Oct 59.0 (11) 60.8
1000 Construction Spending Sep +0.0% (9) +0.5%
N/A Auto Sales Oct 17.4M (9) 18.57M
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 28 237K (8) 233K
0830 Productivity (Preliminary) 3Q +2.5% (10) +1.5%**
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 3Q +0.6% (10) +0.2%**
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +314K (11) -33K
0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 4.2% (11) 4.2%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Oct +0.2% (9) +0.45%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Sep $43.5B (9) $42.4B
0945 Markit Services PMI Oct N/A 55.9*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 58.2 (11) 59.8
1000 Factory Orders Sep +1.2% (9) +1.2%
*Oct. Flash Reading
**2Q Revised Reading
***All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
