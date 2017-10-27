President Trump Expected to Announce Fed Pick Next Week

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice for the next leader of the U.S. central bank next week, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

U.S. Posts Solid 3% Economic Growth, Despite Hurricanes

The U.S. economy posted its best six-month stretch of growth in three years, rebounding quickly from two hurricanes and showing momentum for the final quarter.

Tech Earnings Drive Nasdaq Composite Sharply Higher

Strong corporate results from a quartet of technology giants led the Nasdaq Composite higher.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment in October Hit Its Highest Level Since 2004

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment hit its highest level since 2004 this month, but consumers' expectations for short-term inflation dipped, a potential red flag for the Federal Reserve.

Spanish Stocks, Bonds Sell Off After Catalan Parliament Declares Independence

Investors dumped Spanish stocks and bonds after the region of Catalonia declared independence, in a move that promises further turmoil for the country's markets.

ECB, Fed Are Growing Apart, Moving Markets

The European Central Bank gave notice that its stimulus will be around for a while, widening a gap between monetary policy expectations in the eurozone and U.S. that is set to further influence financial markets.

Brazil Oil Auction Beats Expectations

Oil executives and government officials were ebullient following the conclusion of a major oil auction in Brazil, where a yearlong effort to lure foreign investment into the energy sector appeared to have paid off.

Venezuela State Oil Company Says It Is Making Bond Payment

Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company said it would make an $842 million bond payment in a bid to quell default fears as the energy giant struggles with falling crude production and a punishing economic crisis.

Oil Rises; Brent Tops $60 a Barrel

Oil prices rose, with Brent crude topping the elusive $60-a-barrel mark for the first time in more than two years.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises, While Gas Rig Count Falls

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose this week by one to 737, Baker Hughes reported.

