UBS Profit Rises as Wealth-Management Bet Pays Off

UBS said its third-quarter net profit rose sharply on gains in its wealth-management and investment units, supporting the bank's strategic shift.

Intercontinental Exchange to Swap Companies with TMX Group

Intercontinental Exchange is selling one its companies to TMX Group and receiving two other companies and cash in exchange.

The Bond Selloff's Missing Ingredient: Inflation

Better growth and tighter central bank policy are lifting bond yields, but the market lacks a critical factor for lift-off.

ECB Should Have Given Clear End Date on QE, Says Weidmann

The European Central Bank should have signaled a clear end date for its bond-purchase program, according to Jens Weidmann, one of the more hawkish members of the governing council.

ECB, Fed Are Growing Apart, Moving Markets

The European Central Bank gave notice that its stimulus will be around for a while, widening a gap between monetary policy expectations in the eurozone and U.S. that is set to further influence financial markets.

Chinese Banks' Capital Cushion Isn't So Comfy

Banks have been issuing a huge pile of new debt to shore up their balance sheets, suggesting all is not well beneath the surface.

Treasury Calls for Delaying, Scaling Back Investment-Fund Rules

Investment funds would see strict postcrisis rules scaled back or delayed under recommendations laid out by the Treasury Department its latest report outlining the Trump administration's deregulatory agenda.

SEC Signals Pullback From Prosecutorial Approach to Enforcement

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday signaled a pivot away from the prosecutorial approach to enforcement that the agency pursued after the financial crisis.

Your Computer May Be Making Bitcoin for Hackers

Hackers are commandeering the horsepower of unwitting victims' computers to secretly generate cryptocurrencies, hoping to cash in as the price of bitcoin has soared to $6,000.

Canada State-Owned Mortgage Insurer Projects Housing Starts to Slow by 2019

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., the state-owned housing insurer, expects Canada's booming housing market to slow in the next two years, according a new outlook issued Thursday.

October 27, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)