CVS, Aetna Plot $66 Billion Tie-Up

CVS Health is in talks to buy Aetna for more than $66 billion as the drugstore giant scrambles to fortify itself against looming competition from Amazon amid a continuing reordering of the health-care industry.

J.C. Penney Shares Plummet on Bleak Outlook

J.C. Penney lost more than a quarter of its market value in premarket trading after the struggling retailer slashed its fiscal-year outlook and warned about weakening sales.

Volkswagen Net Profit Falls Sharply on Diesel Charges

Volkswagen reported a steep drop in third-quarter earnings Friday, as Europe's biggest car maker grapples with the mounting costs of its diesel emissions scandal.

Intercontinental Exchange to Swap Companies with TMX Group

Intercontinental Exchange is selling one its companies to TMX Group and receiving two other companies and cash in exchange.

Merck Swings to Loss as Cyberattack Hurts Sales

Merk swung to a quarterly loss, saying a cyberattack over the summer hurt sales by at least $135 million, highlighting the impacts virtual attacks can have on company results.

Clariant, Huntsman Terminate Merger Amid Activist Pressure

Swiss chemicals company Clariant and U.S.-based Huntsman terminated their planned $15 billion merger after facing pressure from investors who wanted to block the deal

Tech's Big Get Bigger in Earnings Blowout

Three of the world's biggest companies-Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.-reported booming quarterly growth, extending their reach and driving the economy further online.

Uber Hires U.K. Chairman Amid Fight for London License

Uber has appointed a U.K. banking veteran as chairman of its British operations, bolstering its governance as the ride-hailing firm appeals a decision by London's top transportation regulator to revoke its operating license

British Airways Parent Posts Record Profit but Shares Dip

IAG shares slumped, despite the British Airways parent company posting record third-quarter net profit and promising investors a 20% jump in full-year earnings

UBS Profit Rises as Wealth-Management Bet Pays Off

UBS said its third-quarter net profit rose sharply on gains in its wealth-management and investment units, supporting the bank's strategic shift.

October 27, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)