LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Steps Higher As British Pound Weakens

RBS shares up as investors cheer earnings

U.K. stocks pushed higher Friday, as the pound continued its decline and as investors reacted to earnings from major companies.

What stocks are doing: The FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% to close at 7,505.03, trimming its weekly fall to 0.2%.

Earnings in focus: On Friday, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC said third-quarter profit jumped to GBP871 million ($1.15 billion) from GBP255 million a year ago. It also said it expects to be profitable in 2018 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rbs-profit-up-expects-to-be-profitable-in-2018-2017-10-27). Shares of RBS (RBS.LN) (RBS.LN) climbed 1.7% after the report.

Meanwhile, British Airways parent company International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG.LN) (IAG.LN) posted third-quarter net profit of EUR1 billion ($1.17 billion), which it said was a record (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/british-airways-parent-iag-posts-record-profit-2017-10-27), and a 2.1% rise in operating profit. But its shares fell 6.9%.

"There may be short-term concerns about unit revenue trends, with the [third-quarter] improvement (+2.2% constant currency) slower than Q2 and Lufthansa's Q3 outturn," said Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo in a research note Friday.

Pound slide: A drop in the pound's value accelerated Friday, as sterling fell to $1.3109, down from $1.3160 late Thursday in New York.

Pound weakness can bolster multinational companies listed on the FTSE 100, as it boosts the value of sales overseas. Shares of liquor maker Diageo PLC (DEO) (DEO) rose 1.7%, and British American Tobacco Group PLC (BATS.LN) (BATS.LN) added 1.1%.

"The greenback is benefiting from the (gradual) progress of U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plans, alongside the relative certainty of a December rate hike from the Federal Reserve," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, in a note.

"Sterling's problems can arguably be traced back to yesterday's retail sales survey from the CBI, which showed that, in October, high street sales plunged at their fastest rate since 2009 (i.e. the peak of the recession)," he said.

The Bank of England is expected to raise its key interest rate next week.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would cut its monthly asset purchases to EUR30 billion from currently EUR60 billion, but extend the program until at least September 2018. The bank also hinted more easing could be in the cards if required.

The move sent the euro sharply lower, with the sterling rising to EUR1.1322 from EUR1.1294 late Thursday in New York.

October 27, 2017 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)