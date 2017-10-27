French Consumer Confidence Continues to Fall in October

French consumer confidence continued to declined in October, statistics showed Friday.

Consumer confidence in the eurozone's second-largest economy fell slightly to 100 from 101 in September, statistics agency Insee said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected consumer confidence to remain stable in October.

The reading jumped six points in June after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election and a majority in the national assembly.

However, French consumer confidence dropped to 104 in July from 108 in June as households lost confidence in their finances and Mr. Macron's popularity declined. The rating continued to fall in August to 103 and to 101 in September.

