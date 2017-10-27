On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, October 27 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 860,204 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Nov-17 11,470 11,505 11,210 11,375 11,445 -70 4,152 22,038

Jan-18 13,570 13,615 13,120 13,425 13,520 -95 734,474 339,184

Mar-18 13,670 13,755 13,490 13,555 13,735 -180 142 742

Apr-18 13,850 13,850 13,505 13,625 13,855 -230 20 72

May-18 14,050 14,070 13,610 13,900 13,975 -75 114,426 113,880

Jun-18 13,985 13,985 13,760 13,820 13,980 -160 112 1,108

Jul-18 13,980 14,115 13,675 13,995 13,980 15 18 1,212

Aug-18 - - - 14,160 14,160 0 0 1,076

Sep-18 14,350 14,385 13,885 14,195 14,320 -125 6,854 15,822

Oct-18 14,250 14,250 14,130 14,180 14,305 -125 6 14

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

October 27, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)