China Coal Energy 9-Month Profit More Than Doubled

China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. (1898.HK) Friday reported its net profit more than doubled in the first nine months of the year amid higher revenue.

Continue Reading Below

Net profit in the January-to-September period was 2.43 billion yuan (US$365.7 million), compared with CNY893.7 million in the same period last year, China Coal said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Operational revenue rose 44% on year to CNY59.79 billion in the nine-month period.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2017 07:10 ET (11:10 GMT)