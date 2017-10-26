Volkswagen's Finance Arm Launches Online Used-Car Platform -Reuters

Volkswagen's finance division has launched an online platform to sell used cars in Germany, Reuters reports.

--The platform is part of a plan to nearly double the division's portfolio of credit, leasing and insurance contracts to 30 million units by 2025, it says.

--Volkswagen Financial Services says the HeyCar platform will list higher-margin used cars in the German market, where around 95% of online sales are made via mobile.de and autoscout24.de platforms, according to Reuters.

