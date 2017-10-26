Tech Shares Gain as Market Awaits Earnings Reports -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies gained ahead of earnings from some major players, including Amazon.com, which was scheduled to report after the closing bell.

Continue Reading Below

Research firm eMarketer estimates that Amazon will command about 43.5% of total e-commerce sales this year, compared with 38.1% last year.

Apple's iPhone 8 and its larger 8 Plus version accounted for 16% of all iPhone sales in the U.S. in the September quarter, a far smaller quotient than the two previous generations of iPhone, according to market research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. The disappointing sales were likely a result of consumers waiting to order the premium iPhone X, heightening the pressure on the company when it comes to sales targets on that model.

Shares of Twitter surged after the messaging service said its quarterly loss narrowed. The gains came despite admissions from Twitter that it overstated user numbers during the past three years and committed to take advertising off its site from two Russian media outlets, RT and Sputnik.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

October 26, 2017 17:14 ET (21:14 GMT)