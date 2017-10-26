Solid GDP Growth Seen in 3Q -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 3Q +2.7% (23) +3.1%***
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 3Q +1.8% (12) +1.0%***
1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 100.8 (15) 101.1****
(Final)
*End-Sep Reading
**Revised Figure
***2Q 3rd Reading
****Oct Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
October 26, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)