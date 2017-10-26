On Our Radar

Solid GDP Growth Seen in 3Q -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 3Q +2.7% (23) +3.1%***

0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 3Q +1.8% (12) +1.0%***

1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 100.8 (15) 101.1****

(Final)

*End-Sep Reading

**Revised Figure

***2Q 3rd Reading

****Oct Prelim Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

October 26, 2017