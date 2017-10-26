Sampo Oyj Sampo's Interim Statement Will Be Published On 2 November 2017

TIDMSAMPO
Continue Reading Below
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 October 2017 at 1:15 pm
Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 2 November 2017
Sampo Group will publish an Interim Statement for January-September 2017
on 2 November 2017 between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30
am-8:00 am UK time). The Interim Statement and Supplementary Financial
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result.
Analyst conference call
2 November at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)
Please participate by calling to one of the following numbers:
-- +1 719 325 2213
-- +44 (0)330 336 9105
-- +46 (0)8 5033 6574
-- +358 (0)9 7479 0361
Confirmation Code: 5573363
Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Deputy
Managing Director of If P&C Insurance Ricard Wennerklint and Head of IR
and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language
conference call for investors and analysts.
The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A
recorded version will later be available at the same address.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
http://www.sampo.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 26, 2017 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)