Sampo Oyj Sampo's Interim Statement Will Be Published On 2 November 2017

TIDMSAMPO

Continue Reading Below

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 October 2017 at 1:15 pm

Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 2 November 2017

Sampo Group will publish an Interim Statement for January-September 2017

on 2 November 2017 between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30

am-8:00 am UK time). The Interim Statement and Supplementary Financial

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Analyst conference call

2 November at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

Please participate by calling to one of the following numbers:

-- +1 719 325 2213

-- +44 (0)330 336 9105

-- +46 (0)8 5033 6574

-- +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Confirmation Code: 5573363

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Deputy

Managing Director of If P&C Insurance Ricard Wennerklint and Head of IR

and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language

conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A

recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

http://www.sampo.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)