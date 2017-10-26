Orange 3Q Revenue Fell Despite Record Mobile Sales in France

Orange SA (ORA.FR) third-quarter revenue decreased slightly despite record mobile sales in France, the company said on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Sales fell 0.5% to 10.27 billion euros ($12.10 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, Orange said. The figure fell short of a consensus forecast of EUR10.31 billion provided by FactSet.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 0.7% to EUR3.62 billion, driven by improvements in Spain and Central European countries, Orange said.

The company said its revenue in France rose 0.2% to EUR4.53 billion in the quarter, helped by increasing sales from mobile services. Orange said that in its domestic market, it added 320,000 net new mobile contracts in the quarter.

The telecommunications company confirmed its full-year target of posting a higher adjusted Ebitda in 2017 than it did in 2016. It also said it plans to propose a dividend of EUR0.65 a share.

Write to Marc Navarro Gonzalez at marc.navarrogonzalez@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 02:18 ET (06:18 GMT)