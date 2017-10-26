Oil Prices Stuck in 'Limbo'

Oil prices were mainly flat as the market held steady in a newfound, higher range for crude.

Natural Gas Remains Down After Storage Data

Natural-gas prices were lower Thursday after government data showed that domestic gas supplies rose by 64 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 20, in line with expectations.

Amid Low Prices, Oil Giants Gush About Breaking Even

Oil companies' break-even number has become an obsession for investors in oil giants as crude prices stay stuck between $50 and $60 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Want Oil Output Limits Through 2018

Top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia want to extend their agreement to limit petroleum production until the end of 2018 in their continuing effort to cut the global oil oversupply, people familiar with the matter said.

South Korean Opposition Leader Presses U.S. for Nuclear Weapons

The head of South Korea's conservative opposition party is urging the Trump administration to redeploy tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea to help counter threats from North Korea and change the dynamics on the peninsula.

Vistra Energy Nears Deal to Buy Dynegy

Vistra Energy and Dynegy, two big independent power producers, are in advanced talks to combine and could announce a deal as soon as next week.

Judge Rules Peabody Energy Bankruptcy Blocks Global-Warming Lawsuits

A judge ruled Peabody Energy is protected by its recent bankruptcy from global-warming lawsuits brought by California coastal communities against fossil-fuel companies.

Emergency Manager to Be Installed at Puerto Rico Power Utility

Federal officials supervising Puerto Rico's finances are installing an emergency manager at the island's public electricity utility, an attempt to course-correct a disaster response that has come under congressional scrutiny.

U.S., China Funds Land Asian Renewable-Energy Giant

Private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, China's sovereign-wealth fund and one of the largest Canadian pension investment managers have agreed to buy Equis Energy in a $3.7 billion deal.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise, But Fuel Supplies Fall

U.S. inventories of oil unexpectedly increased by 856,000 barrels, but gasoline and other fuel supplies fell sharply, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

