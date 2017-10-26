CVS Makes Blockbuster Bid for Aetna

Continue Reading Below

CVS Health is in talks to buy Aetna, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could value the health insurer at upward of $66 billion.

Google Parent Alphabet's Profit Grows 33%

Google parent Alphabet Inc.'s third-quarter profit grew 33%, extending strong growth in the tech giant's advertising business as increased scale helped it overcome pressure from declining ad rates.

Amazon Revenue Rises 34%

Amazon posted strong quarterly sales growth, allowing it to report a higher profit as it expands into more corners of consumer spending. Shares surged after hours.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft's Services Revenue Lifts Quarterly Results

Microsoft Corp. has ridden the cloud-computing wave for several quarters, and once again its revenue surged on the strength of its emerging business of selling web-based, on-demand computing services

GE Explores Exiting From the Railroad Business

General Electric is looking to exit from the railroad business as new Chief Executive John Flannery looks to streamline the conglomerate.

Twitter Says It Overstated Users; Shares Jump as Loss Narrows

Twitter said it overstated its number of users for the past three years and committed to take advertising off its site from two Russian media outlets, even as it reported better-than-expected user growth and raised its earnings forecast.

Intel Lifts Guidance as Profit Surges 34%

Intel Corp. said its profit rose 34% despite increasing competition in its core markets of supplying chips for personal computers and corporate servers.

Facebook Steps Up Efforts to Sway Lawmakers

As the probes of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election turn to the role of social-media giants, Facebook is looking to boost its influence in Washington amid talk of potential federal regulation.

iPhone 8 Posts Weak Initial Sales, Pressuring iPhone X

Apple's iPhone 8 posted the weakest sales of any of the company's new smartphones in recent years, according to estimates by two market-research firms, raising the stakes for the higher-priced iPhone X as advance orders start on Friday.

Truck Sales Drive Soaring Profit at Ford

Ford Motor's profit jumped 63% and its outlook brightened, fueled by robust sales of pickup trucks, for which it commanded an average price of $45,400.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)