GE Explores Exiting From the Railroad Business

General Electric Co. is looking to exit from the railroad business as new Chief Executive John Flannery looks to streamline the conglomerate.

Twitter Says It Overstated Users; Shares Jump as Loss Narrows

Twitter said it overstated its number of users for the past three years and committed to take advertising off its site from two Russian media outlets, even as it reported better-than-expected user growth and raised its earnings forecast.

iPhone 8 Posts Weak Initial Sales, Pressuring iPhone X

Apple's iPhone 8 posted the weakest sales of any of the company's new smartphones in recent years, according to estimates by two market-research firms, raising the stakes for the higher-priced iPhone X as advance orders start on Friday.

Truck Sales Drive Soaring Profit at Ford

Ford Motor's profit jumped 63% and its outlook brightened, fueled by robust sales of pickup trucks, for which it commanded an average price of $45,400.

UPS Ramps Up Spending to Keep Up With Online Shoppers

United Parcel Service Inc. plans to spend more on bigger package-handling facilities, planes and other capacity upgrades next year, efforts to keep up with an e-commerce boom that shows no sign of slowing.

Wall Street Skirts Worst Fallout From EU Law Shaking Up Analyst Research

U.S. regulators allowed Wall Street banks to sidestep the toughest consequences of a European Union law that could have imposed stricter rules and responsibilities on their practice of issuing analyst research on stocks and other assets.

Marlboro Hurt by California's Cigarette Tax Increase, Altria Says

California's $2 tax increase on cigarettes in April was a "big shock to the system" that continues to weigh on Marlboro's market share in the U.S., Altria Group Inc. said Thursday.

Chinese Tech Giant Baidu Steps Back From Middle East

Chinese internet search company Baidu is retrenching from an Egyptian market from where it had hoped to expand in the Middle East, said people familiar with the matter, following a six-year effort to challenge its American rivals.

Deutsche, Barclays Feel the Investment Bank Burn

New bosses took the reins at Barclays and Deutsche Bank two years ago promising sharper strategies and clearer paths for the embattled lenders. Investors are still foggy on the CEOs' vision.

Hershey Sales Rise Despite Growing Competition

Hershey says snacks and candy are a rare bright spot in the U.S. food industry, but pressure on the company's profit margin disappointed investors.

