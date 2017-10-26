GE Explores Exiting From the Railroad Business

Continue Reading Below

General Electric Co. is looking to exit from the railroad business as new Chief Executive John Flannery looks to streamline the conglomerate.

Twitter Says It Overstated Users; Shares Jump as Loss Narrows

Twitter said it overstated its number of users for the past three years and committed to take advertising off its site from two Russian media outlets, even as it reported better-than-expected user growth and raised its earnings forecast.

iPhone 8 Posts Weak Initial Sales, Pressuring iPhone X

Apple's iPhone 8 posted the weakest sales of any of the company's new smartphones in recent years, according to estimates by two market-research firms, raising the stakes for the higher-priced iPhone X as advance orders start on Friday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Truck Sales Drive Soaring Profit at Ford

Ford Motor's profit jumped 63% and its outlook brightened, fueled by robust sales of pickup trucks, for which it commanded an average price of $45,400.

UPS Ramps Up Spending to Keep Up With Online Shoppers

United Parcel Service Inc. plans to spend more on bigger package-handling facilities, planes and other capacity upgrades next year, efforts to keep up with an e-commerce boom that shows no sign of slowing.

Wall Street Skirts Worst Fallout From EU Law Shaking Up Analyst Research

U.S. regulators allowed Wall Street banks to sidestep the toughest consequences of a European Union law that could have imposed stricter rules and responsibilities on their practice of issuing analyst research on stocks and other assets.

Deutsche, Barclays Feel the Investment Bank Burn

New bosses took the reins at Barclays and Deutsche Bank two years ago promising sharper strategies and clearer paths for the embattled lenders. Investors are still foggy on the CEOs' vision.

Hershey Sales Rise Despite Growing Competition

Hershey says snacks and candy are a rare bright spot in the U.S. food industry, but pressure on the company's profit margin disappointed investors.

Comcast's TV Subscriber Losses Accelerate, but Earnings Rise

Comcast suffered its largest quarterly loss of cable television subscribers in three years, underscoring the pressure on traditional TV players as competition with new entrants heats up.

AB InBev Falters as U.S. Loses Taste for Bud Light

Sales of Bud Light and Budweiser are continuing to lose fizz faster than Anheuser-Busch InBev can slash costs at the world's biggest brewer.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)