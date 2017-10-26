Lukoil Completes Drilling at Eighth Well in Filanovsky Field

Lukoil PJSC (LKOH.MZ) said Thursday that it has finalized drilling on its eighth well at the Vladimir Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea, which is flowing at a rate 2,800 tones of oil a day.

Continue Reading Below

As a result, the project's total production has reached 16,500 thousand tons of oil per day, or 6 million tons on an annualized basis, the Russian oil company said.

It added that at present, there are six producing wells and two water injectors in operation at the field.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 03:39 ET (07:39 GMT)