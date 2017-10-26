Late Samsung Slide Pushes Kospi Lower -- Market Talk

0703 GMT - Late-afternoon selling in Samsung helped push Korean stocks lower and end a 4-session run of record closing highs. The electronics giant was down throughout the session, but selling accelated in the last hour of trading, leaving Samsung down 2.8%. That as smaller chipmaker SK Hynix fell 3.7%, though its decline steadily built throughout today's trading. The Kospi fell 0.5% to 2480.63. The medical-precision sector was atually the worst performer today, sliding 4.3%. Keeping today's index declines from being stepper was Hyundai bouncing 7.4% despite 3Q earnings falling 16%. (minsun.lee@wsj.com)
October 26, 2017 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)