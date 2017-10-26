Hershey Sales Rise Despite Growing Competition

Hershey Co. is fending off competition in the increasingly crowded snack and candy aisles, with sales rising in the recent quarter -- a rare bright spot in the U.S. food industry.

Hershey's sales grew 1.5% to $2 billion and its comparable profit was up 3%, beating analyst expectations.

"Snacking continues to outpace the market in a rapidly changing environment," said Hershey Chief Executive Michele Buck, who took the helm in March.

Hershey's shares inched up in premarket trading Thursday.

Last year, Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc. attempted to buy Hershey, arguing that it could help Hershey expand internationally. Hershey rejected the deal, and Mondelez ended its pursuit.

Shortly after that, then-CEO at Hershey J.P. Bilbrey said he would step down. Ms. Buck, who was leading the North America business, stepped in.

Hershey and other food makers have struggled in recent years to adapt to American consumers' desires for simpler ingredients in their food.

Ms. Buck has pointed to the challenges of more health-focused snacks at checkout lanes and rival chocolate makers coming out with new, innovative products. Still, in North America, Hershey's sales volume rose 1.6% in the quarter.

The maker of chocolate Kisses and Reese's peanut butter cups has reformulated chocolate recipes to use real vanilla flavoring and remove high-fructose corn syrup. It is also working on reducing the amount of sugar in its candy by altering the shape of the sugar particles so that they taste sweeter.

Ms. Buck has said that given the tougher environment for food makers, Hershey will focus on branching out beyond candy. In recent years, Hershey bought a beef jerky brand and higher-end sweet snack makers like BarkThins. To get its brands in the snack aisle, Hershey began making Reese's snack mix and chocolate-dipped pretzels.

In the third quarter, Hershey reported profit of $273.3 million, or $1.28 a share in the latest quarter.

Excluding certain one-time factors, earnings were $1.33 a share, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.29 a share, according to FactSet.

Write to Annie Gasparro at annie.gasparro@wsj.com

