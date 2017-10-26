EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Climb As ECB Delivers Open-ended Tapering Of Bond Purchases

'Dove camp is the clear winner' at the ECB as Draghi says QE won't suddenly stop, says Monex analyst

European stocks leapt to intraday highs Thursday after the European Central Bank said it's extending its asset-purchase program at a reduced amount each month, but shares of big lenders Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG fell after financial results failed to please.

What stock indexes are doing

The Stoxx Europe 600 index popped up 1% to 391.05, with only the health care and tech sectors in the red. On Wednesday, the index fell 0.6% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gucci-parent-helps-lift-luxury-stocks-but-european-markets-stay-in-their-rut-2017-10-25), a second consecutive decline.

The index started to push higher ahead of the ECB announcement, on the back of a surge in Spanish equities. In Madrid, the IBEX 35 jumped 2.4% to 10,397.80. There, Banco de Sabadell SA (SAB.MC) gained 4.8% and BBVA (BBVA) (BBVA) climbed 3%.

Germany's DAX 30 index put on 1.2% at 13,105.23, and France's CAC 40 tacked on 1.4% at 5,448.88.

In London, the FTSE 100 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/barclays-shares-shoved-lower-as-ftse-100-steadies-ahead-of-ecb-2017-10-26) rose 0.5% to 7,483.25.

What's driving markets

The ECB said it would reduce its monthly bond purchases by half to EUR30 billion starting in January, and extend the quantitative-easing program to at least September 2018. The reduction was anticipated as the eurozone economy continues to recover, but the bank is still dealing with stubbornly low inflation.

ECB President Mario Draghi said during his news conference the decision reflects an "open-ended" program that won't stop suddenly.

Read:Draghi averts 'taper tantrum'--for now--as ECB begins slow walk to normalization (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/draghi-averts-taper-tantrumfor-nowas-ecb-begins-slow-walk-to-normalization-2017-10-26)

"It turns out the dove camp is the clear winner here in the sense that they got the flexible or open-end of the QE program. That's why the euro is falling and equity markets are reacting so positively," said Manuel Ortiz-Olave, FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

The euro dropped to an intraday low of $1.1707, giving up the $1.18 handle. Stubbornly low inflation and high unemployment are expected to have been factors in the ECB's decision to stick with stimulus efforts.

Read MarketWatch's recap of Draghi's news conference (http://blogs.marketwatch.com/thetell/2017/10/26/live-blog-ecb-to-begin-tapering-its-massive-bond-buying-program-in-january/)

Ahead of the ECB's announcement, Spanish stocks started to rally on reports that Catalan President Carles Puigdemont would dissolve the region's parliament (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/spain-stocks-rally-on-reports-catalan-leader-will-dissolve-parliament-hold-early-elections-2017-10-26) and call early elections. More unrest could follow the move, as separatist groups called for protests against Puigdemont.

Leaders in Catalonia and in Madrid have been locked in political crisis after Catalan separatists earlier this month held an independence referendum that Spanish constitutional courts deemed illegal.

What strategists are saying

Monex's Ortiz-Olave said Draghi's central bank foresees the possibility of a so-called V-shaped form of inflation stemming from the base effects of oil prices. "If inflation is back on track, the ECB doesn't have any argument for ultralow monetary policy," he said in an interview.

"If the base effects dragging inflation down disappear at some point next year, which is very likely, then we could see a very sharp reassessment of the ECB's monetary policy, as well as at the Federal Reserve," he said.

The ECB's "decision is the first real baby step towards a very gentle exit from the ECB's crisis mode, but it is definitely not a big-bang U-turn," wrote ING's chief economist Carsten Brzeski in a note.

"In fact, the QE recalibration illustrates the ECB wants to start the exit as cautiously as possible, ideally without seeing the euro appreciate or bond yields increase. It is like stealing away from a party through the backyard, hoping no one notices that party hero is on its way out," said Brzeski.

Read: Why Italy faces worst shock in Europe as ECB prepares to taper bond buys (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/why-italy-faces-worst-shock-in-europe-as-ecb-prepares-to-taper-bond-buys-2017-10-24)

Also read:Barclays stock slumps, wiping GBP2 billion off the bank's market cap (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/barclays-stock-slumps-wiping-2-billion-off-the-banks-market-cap-2017-10-26)

Stock movers

Nokia Corp. (NOK)(NOK) shares plunged 17%, driving toward their deepest decline since June 2012, according to FactSet data. The Finnish telecommunications company said its quarterly net loss widened to EUR183 million. Nokia also warned that the mobile networks market would fall (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nokia-loss-wider-than-seen-in-weak-networks-market-2017-10-26) more than previously expected this year.

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (STM) jumped by 10%, with the chip maker posting a better-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales and net profit (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/stmicroelectronics-profit-rise-beats-forecasts-2017-10-26) to $236 million.

Some major banks suffered after releasing financial results that failed to live up to the hopes of investors.

Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) (DBK.XE) shares fell 1.3%. Third-quarter profit at Germany's biggest bank (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/deutsche-bank-shares-fall-even-as-profit-doubles-2017-10-26) more than doubled to EUR649 million, beating analysts' expectations. Despite the rise in profit, the results show Germany's biggest bank still has significant ground to cover to convince investors its rebuilding efforts will pay off after years of disappointment and deep cost-cutting.

Barclays PLC (BCS) (BCS) slid 7.5%, facing their worst session since June 2016, immediately after the U.K.'s Brexit referendum. The British lender said third-quarter revenue fell 5% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/barclays-shares-slump-on-investment-bank-weakness-2017-10-26) from a year ago, after its investment bank was hit by low market volatility, which hurt trading revenues.

Economic data

Lending to eurozone firms increased (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/eurozone-lending-to-companies-picks-up-pace-2017-10-26) at a faster pace of 2.4% in September than in August, data from the European Central Bank showed Thursday.

