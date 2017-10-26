Deutsche Boerse Profit Rises in Third Quarter

Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) on Thursday posted an increase in third-quarter profit, but said it was unlikely to meet its guidance for 2017.

Continue Reading Below

The German stock exchange operator reported a net profit of 204.3 million euros ($238.7 million), up from EUR170 million the same period a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to EUR576 million from EUR558.5 million a year ago.

Deutsche Boerse said it was unlikely to meet its earnings guidance for the full year. In March, it targeted a 10% to 15% rise in net profit. In July, the company said it considered it possible to achieve the lower end of that forecast.

The company still expects to meet the 10%-to-15% earnings growth target in 2018 and 2019, it said.

Write to Euan Conley at euan.conley@dowjones.com;

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2017 13:48 ET (17:48 GMT)