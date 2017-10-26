Cosco Shipping Ports 3Q Net Profit Up 53% to US$67.2 Million

Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd. (1199.HK) reported a 53% rise in net profit for the third quarter, on the back of higher handling volume.

The Chinese port investor said after markets closed Thursday that its third-quarter net profit was US$61.78 million, compared with a net profit of US$43.9 million a year ago. Third-quarter revenue rose 8% to US$155.6 million from US$114.1 million a year earlier, as the company's ports handled 16.6% more shipping volume to 24.1 million standardized container boxes during the quarter.

In the first nine months, the company's net profit was US$451.9 million, more than double from a net profit of US$215.8 million a year ago, in part lifted by a US$59.0 million disposal gain.

