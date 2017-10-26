China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, October 26 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 659,354 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,415 11,540 11,340 11,445 11,445 0 3,306 22,460
Jan-18 13,535 13,645 13,330 13,520 13,505 15 573,424 314,698
Mar-18 13,590 13,785 13,590 13,735 13,710 25 28 732
Apr-18 13,860 13,860 13,850 13,855 13,780 75 4 74
May-18 13,990 14,095 13,815 13,975 13,965 10 78,112 105,162
Jun-18 13,980 13,980 13,980 13,980 13,985 -5 20 1,188
Jul-18 14,080 14,080 13,980 13,980 14,030 -50 42 1,208
Aug-18 14,115 14,275 14,080 14,160 14,105 55 120 1,076
Sep-18 14,315 14,420 14,185 14,320 14,330 -10 4,296 15,446
Oct-18 14,305 14,305 14,305 14,305 14,305 0 2 16
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 26, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)