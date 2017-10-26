On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Thursday, October 26 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 659,354 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Nov-17 11,415 11,540 11,340 11,445 11,445 0 3,306 22,460

Jan-18 13,535 13,645 13,330 13,520 13,505 15 573,424 314,698

Mar-18 13,590 13,785 13,590 13,735 13,710 25 28 732

Apr-18 13,860 13,860 13,850 13,855 13,780 75 4 74

May-18 13,990 14,095 13,815 13,975 13,965 10 78,112 105,162

Jun-18 13,980 13,980 13,980 13,980 13,985 -5 20 1,188

Jul-18 14,080 14,080 13,980 13,980 14,030 -50 42 1,208

Aug-18 14,115 14,275 14,080 14,160 14,105 55 120 1,076

Sep-18 14,315 14,420 14,185 14,320 14,330 -10 4,296 15,446

Oct-18 14,305 14,305 14,305 14,305 14,305 0 2 16

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

