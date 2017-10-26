Celgene Shares Fall as Outlook Dims

Celgene Corp. shares plummeted about 18% Thursday after the pharmaceutical company cut its earnings forecast for the year and lowered its long-term sales forecast for several products.

Chief Executive Mark Alles said the company is updating its 2020 outlook to account for shifts in the market and recent events, which include disappointing sales of a psoriasis treatment and clinical trials of a Crohn's disease treatment that the company cut short.

The company lowered 2020 targeted revenue from new hematology products, oncology products, and inflammation and immunology products. The company raised the outlook for its existing hematology portfolio. Overall, it lowered its total 2020 revenue target to a range of $19 billion to $20 billion, down from more than $21 billion.

The company also decreased its revenue estimate for the current year to about $13 billion, down from a previously guided range of $13 billion to $13.4 billion.

Company executives told investors on an earnings call that sales of Otezla, a treatment for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, have been weaker than expected and it is considering next steps after discontinuing development of a Crohn's disease treatment.

"Our 2017 forecast assumptions did not adequately anticipate the deep and persistent slowing growth of the psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis markets, especially during the entire third quarter," Mr. Alles said on the call.

The company said last week it ended two clinical trials for a Crohn's disease treatment and halted plans to launch a third, following a recommendation from an independent data-monitoring panel. Celgene didn't say at the time what prompted the panel's recommendation.

"This pipeline failure is a major disappointment," Mr. Alles said.

Overall for the third quarter, Celgene reported Thursday a profit of $988 million, or $1.21 a share, compared with $171 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.91 a share, up from $1.58 a year ago, on adjusted net income of $1.56 billion. Analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.87 on adjusted net income of $1.53 billion.

October 26, 2017 10:24 ET (14:24 GMT)