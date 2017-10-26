Beiersdorf Nine Month Sales EUR5.28 Billion; Lifts Sales Forecast

Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) said Thursday that its nine-month group sales for the year to date stood at 5.28 billion euros ($6.22 billion), as it lifted its group-sales forecast following a strong third-quarter performance.

Continue Reading Below

The German skin-care company said that consumer sales for the period ending Sept. 30 rose organically by 3.9% to EUR4.34 billion, adding that all core brands contributed. Nivea and Eucerin sales rose 3.7% and 2.4%, respectively, it said.

Tesa sales rose to EUR945 million compared with EUR855 million a year earlier.

Beiersdorf backed its earnings forecast for the year, but lifted its group-sales forecast and now expects 4%-5% sales growth in 2017.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

October 26, 2017 02:44 ET (06:44 GMT)