Alstom Wins EUR45 Million Tram Contract in Morocco

French train maker Alstom SA (ALO.FR) on Thursday said that it had signed a 45 million euros ($53 million) contract to provide trams to the Rabat-Sale tramway in Morocco.

Moroccan tram operator STRS is expanding the Rabat-Sale line by 7km and buying 22 Citadis trams to complement its existing fleet of 44, according to Alstom.

The trams will be designed and manufactured at Alstom's factory in La Rochelle, France, with several further sites around France and Italy providing electronic equipment, wheel trucks, and other components the company said.

Delivery is scheduled for 26 months after the contract was signed, Alstom said.

October 26, 2017 04:34 ET (08:34 GMT)