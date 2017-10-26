ADRs End Mostly Lower

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Thursday.

Nokia Corp. (NOK) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV (BUD) were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.4% to 148.55. The European index decreased 0.5% to 137.88, the Latin American index fell 1.8% to 248.98 and the emerging markets index declined 0.9% to 319.04. The Asian index increased 0.2% to 174.17.

ADRs of Nokia plunged 21% to $4.76 after it reported a wider third-quarter net loss and warned of a tough 2018 as it battles fierce Chinese competition and an industry-wide spending slump.

ADRs of STMicroelectronics NV (STM) jumped 10% to $23.08 after strong third-quarter results beat expectations, with its imaging division being a surprising standout.

ADRs of Anheuser-Busch InBev fell 1% to $120.41 as sales of Bud Light and Budweiser continue to lose fizz faster than the world's biggest brewer can slash costs.

October 26, 2017 19:38 ET (23:38 GMT)