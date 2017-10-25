U.S. Durable Orders Rose 2.2% in September

Demand for long-lasting U.S. factory goods remained robust last month, pointing to ongoing strong business investment.

U.S. New Home Sales Surge in September

U.S. new-home sales rose in September to the highest level since October 2007, a sign of strong buyer demand despite ongoing tightness in inventories.

Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Pledges Cautious Policy Approach

The Bank of Canada left its policy interest rate unchanged at 1% after increases in July and September, vowing to be cautious in future deliberations as growth is expected to slow, wage gains remain subdued and the Trump administration's trade policy poses an "elevated" risk.

GOP House Tax Chief: Changes to 401(k) Are Still on the Table

Republicans are still weighing adjustments to a popular retirement savings program, the chief of the House tax writing committee said, contradicting President Donald Trump's statement this week that it would be unchanged in the coming tax overhaul proposal.

Stocks Struggle for Direction Amid Lackluster Earnings

U.S. stocks fell, as a raft of downbeat earnings pressured almost every sector. The S&P 500 slipped 0.5%.

Oil Prices Are Up. Why Aren't Energy Shares?

Oil prices are bouncing back from a three-year slump, but investors in energy companies seem to have missed the memo.

U.K. Economy Accelerates, Bolstering Case for Rate Rise

The U.K. economy accelerated in the third quarter, according to a preliminary estimate, strengthening expectations that the Bank of England may raise interest rates as soon as next month.

Bond Funds Dump Puerto Rico

Franklin Resources, one of Puerto Rico's largest creditors, sold hundreds of millions of dollars of the island's bonds in recent days, part of an exodus of investors hurt by accelerating losses in the wake of recent hurricanes.

Bank of Mexico's Carstens: Patience Needed in Considering Interest Rate Cuts

Mexican central bank chief Agustín Carstens, in one of his last interviews before departing to Switzerland to head the Bank for International Settlements, said the Bank of Mexico needs to be "patient" and not in a hurry to cut interest rates.

Oil Pulls Back Ahead of Stocks Data

Oil prices lost some ground as investors prepared for the release of weekly data on U.S. inventory levels due later today.

October 25, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)