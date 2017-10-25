U.S. Durable Orders Rose 2.2% in September

Demand for long-lasting U.S. factory goods remained robust last month, pointing to ongoing strong business investment.

Oil Prices Are Up. Why Aren't Energy Shares?

Oil prices are bouncing back from a three-year slump, but investors in energy companies seem to have missed the memo.

Stocks Struggle for Direction Amid Lackluster Earnings

Stocks mostly struggled for traction as investors parsed lackluster corporate reports.

U.K. Economy Accelerates, Bolstering Case for Rate Rise

The U.K. economy accelerated in the third quarter, according to a preliminary estimate, strengthening expectations that the Bank of England may raise interest rates as soon as next month.

The Crisis in Spain: Why Are Markets So Calm?

Catalonia's bid for independence has held Spanish stocks and bonds back rather than being outright damaging so far.

How Europe's Small Central Banks Weathered ECB Bond Buys

The ECB's bond-buying program had ripple effects across Europe, as smaller central banks closely linked to the eurozone took their own drastic measures.

Bond Funds Dump Puerto Rico

Franklin Resources, one of Puerto Rico's largest creditors, sold hundreds of millions of dollars of the island's bonds in recent days, part of an exodus of investors hurt by accelerating losses in the wake of recent hurricanes.

Forget ECB's Taper, Investors Want to Know When Rates Go Up

ECB policy makers have repeatedly said they won't start raising rates until "well past" the point when purchases have stopped. That means divining the date of the last purchase is a big focus for money managers across the world.

Oil Pulls Back Ahead of Stocks Data

Oil prices lost some ground as investors prepared for the release of weekly data on U.S. inventory levels due later today.

