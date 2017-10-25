Asia Markets Broadly Higher as Beijing Unveils New Leadership

Stock markets in Asia were broadly higher Wednesday, with Hong Kong's benchmark index leading gains as China's new lineup of leaders was named. Tokyo's record winning streak was in danger, though.

China Aims for U.S.-Level Yields in $2 Billion Bond Offering

China is returning to international bond markets for the first time in 13 years, with a $2 billion offering of U.S. dollar bonds that will allow the world's second-largest economy to flex its financial muscle.

China Stocks Struck a New Path This Party Congress

The Shanghai Composite has had a history of falling during the twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress. But this go-around, it rose slightly.

Congress Votes to Overturn CFPB Arbitration Rule

With Vice President Mike Pence breaking a Senate tie, Congress overturned a rule by an Obama-appointed financial regulator that would have made it easier for consumers to sue banks in groups.

These Lenders Get Too Much Credit

Shares of credit card lenders have recovered sharply over the past two months on optimism that rising defaults will soon stabilize. The relief may prove premature.

Talking Markets: Risk of Credit Fund Outflows As ECB Tapers

Euro corporate bond funds have enjoyed relentless inflows throughout the year. But now that the European Central Bank looks poised to announce plans to reduce bond purchases under its quantitative easing program, some of those flows could wane, or even reverse.

Australia's Inflation Rate Again Misses Forecasts

Australian consumer prices rose by 0.6% in the third quarter and were up 1.8% from a year earlier. Economists had expected prices to rise 0.8% in the quarter and 2.0% from a year ago.

Australian Treasury Secretary Sees Eventual Rebound in Wages

Australian Treasury Secretary John Fraser has told parliament he remains confident wage growth will eventually accelerate as unemployment falls, but he also stressed that it "will take some time."

Trump Asks GOP Senators: Should Taylor or Powell Be Fed Chief?

Donald Trump asked Republican senators at their meeting Tuesday which candidate they preferred to lead the Federal Reserve-current Fed governor Jerome Powell or Stanford University economics professor John Taylor.

Owner of NYSE Agrees to Buy Bond-Trading Platform

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy a fixed income-trading platform from Virtu Financial Inc.

