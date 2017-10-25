Oil Pulls Back Ahead of Stocks Data

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices lost some ground as investors prepared for the release of weekly data on U.S. inventory levels due later today.

U.S., China Funds Land Asian Renewable-Energy Giant

Private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, China's sovereign-wealth fund and one of the largest Canadian pension investment managers have agreed to buy Equis Energy in a $3.7 billion deal.

Aker BP Buys Hess Assets

The joint venture formed by Norway's Aker and BP has bolstered its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with the $2 billion acquisition of Hess Norge.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A New CEO Isn't the Cure for BHP's Ills

Big BHP shareholder Elliott is agitating for a board review of management-but the miner's current leadership isn't really the problem.

Ill-Timed Uber Investment Roils a Giant Saudi Fund

Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment Fund is poised to become one of the world's biggest investors. But the PIF, as it is known, is off to a rocky start: After struggling to calculate its own value, it is mired in conflict over disappointing investments, including in Uber.

If Tesla Wants to Go Mainstream in China, It Needs to Cut Prices

Tesla is growing popular in China, selling 12,000 high-end electric cars this year. But its plan for a Shanghai factory capable of turning out an estimated 150,000 vehicles annually raises the question, Is it popular enough?

GE Compensation Moves Expected to Focus on Performance

Executive compensation is one of the many things John Flannery plans to shake up he tightens the belt at General Electric. But his options may be limited.

Trump Plan for Coal, Nuclear Power Draws Fire From Environmental, Oil Groups

A Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up coal-fired and nuclear power plants has generated opposition from groups often at odds, including environmentalists, the oil and gas industry and some utilities.

U.S.-Backed Troops Take Syria's Largest Oil Field From ISIS

U.S.-backed forces said they captured Syria's largest oil field from Islamic State militants who had held it since 2014 and used it as a major source of revenue.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)