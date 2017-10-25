Boeing Boosts Outlook Despite Tanker Problems

Boeing raised its full-year profit and cash-flow guidance even as quarterly earnings fell and the company took another charge on its tanker program.

Coke Zero Sugar Helps Coca-Cola Hold On to Soda Drinkers

Coca-Cola Co.'s newest diet soda helped the company stem defections among soda drinkers as it seeks to expand in other areas; sales of juice and coffee gained.

Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Edge Closer but Still Drag On

Sprint and T-Mobile US both took the unusual step of canceling their earnings calls this week to avoid questions about their potential merger, a move seen by many as a sign the companies are close to announcing an agreement.

White House Kicks Off Test Program for Commercial Drones

The White House has launched a pilot program expanding commercial drone operations by calling for test sites featuring shared oversight between federal agencies and state, local or tribal governments.

Visa Profit Rises as Payments Volume Grows

Visa reported an 11% increase in profit for its fiscal fourth quarter, adding fuel to an already robust rally this year for the card company's stock.

Anthem Sees Big Drop in ACA Plan Enrollment Next Year

Anthem Inc. expects its enrollment in Affordable Care Act plans to drop by around 70% next year, highlighting the full extent of the company's pullback from the business amid what it said was too much uncertainty about the health-law marketplaces' future.

CSX Shakes Up Management Team

CSX is shaking up its management ranks, replacing several top executives and bringing in a new operating chief from one of Chief Executive Hunter Harrison's past railroading stops.

Carlyle Lays Out Succession Plan, Promotes Pair to Co-CEO

Carlyle Group is elevating two executives to top leadership roles at the private-equity firm, as co-founders David Rubenstein and William Conway step back from day-to-day operations.

Glaxo Will Consider Bid for Pfizer's Consumer-Health Unit

GlaxoSmithKline will consider a bid for Pfizer's consumer-health business should it be put up for sale, CEO Emma Walmsley said, leaving the door open to a deal that could expand the U.K. company's portfolio of pharmacy staples.

GM Couldn't Do It, Now Peugeot Tries to Fix Opel

After fixing a French car manufacturer long derided by the industry as an eternal also-ran, Carlos Tavares is turning his attention to the business General Motors could never mend.

October 25, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)