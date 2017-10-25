Boeing Boosts Outlook Despite Tanker Problems

Boeing raised its full-year profit and cash-flow guidance even as quarterly earnings fell and the company took another charge on its tanker program.

Coke Posts Higher-Than-Expected Earnings

Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected earnings in its latest quarter even though total soda volume was flat, highlighting the company's goal to diversify beyond its mainstay carbonated beverages.

Visa Profit Rises as Payments Volume Grows

Visa reported an 11% increase in profit for the fourth quarter, potentially adding fuel to an already robust rally this year for the San Francisco-based card company's stock.

Carlyle Lays Out Succession Plan, Promotes Pair to Co-CEO

Carlyle Group is elevating two executives to top leadership roles at the private-equity firm, as co-founders David Rubenstein and William Conway step back from day-to-day operations.

Anthem Earnings Rise on Higher Premiums

Anthem beat estimates in its latest quarter and raised the low end of its full-year guidance as increased premiums and stronger Medicaid and Medicare enrollment gave the insurer a boost.

Glaxo Will Consider Bid for Pfizer's Consumer-Health Unit

GlaxoSmithKline will consider a bid for Pfizer's consumer-health business should the U.S. company put it up for sale, Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said, leaving the door open to a deal that could expand the U.K. company's portfolio of pharmacy staples.

YPF to Invest Over $30 Billion

Argentina's state-run oil company, YPF, said Wednesday it plans to invest more than $30 billion over the next five years to boost production.

GM Couldn't Do It, Now Peugeot Tries to Fix Opel

After fixing a French car manufacturer long derided by the industry as an eternal also-ran, Carlos Tavares is turning his attention to the business General Motors could never fix.

Google and Cisco Strike Cloud Partnership

Google and Cisco Systems on Wednesday said they are combining their technology to help corporate customers more easily develop software for the cloud.

Amazon's New Plan for Deliveries: Hand Over the Keys to Your Home

The online retailer is introducing a connected door-lock and security-camera system to let package carriers, guests and eventually dog walkers in and out of customers' houses, all controlled via an app.

October 25, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)