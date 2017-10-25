Boeing Boosts Outlook Despite Tanker Problems

Boeing raised its full-year profit and cash-flow guidance even as quarterly earnings fell from a year earlier and the company took another charge on its military tanker program.

Visa Profit Rises as Payments Volume Grows

Visa reported an 11% increase in profit for the fourth quarter, potentially adding fuel to an already robust rally this year for the San Francisco-based card company's stock.

Coke Posts Higher-Than-Expected Earnings

Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected earnings in its latest quarter even though total soda volume was flat, highlighting the company's goal to diversify beyond its mainstay carbonated beverages.

Carlyle Lays Out Succession Plan, Promotes Pair to Co-CEO

Carlyle Group is elevating two executives to top leadership roles at the private-equity firm, as co-founders David Rubenstein and William Conway step back from day-to-day operations.

Anthem Earnings Rise on Higher Premiums

Anthem beat earnings estimates in its latest quarter and raised the low end of its full-year guidance as increased insurance premiums and stronger Medicaid and Medicare enrollment gave the company a boost.

Google and Cisco Strike Cloud Partnership

Google and Cisco Systems on Wednesday said they are combining their technology to help corporate customers more easily develop software for the cloud.

Amazon's New Plan for Deliveries: Hand Over the Keys to Your Home

The online retailer is introducing a connected door-lock and security-camera system to let package carriers, guests and eventually dog walkers in and out of customers' houses, all controlled via an app.

Lufthansa Profit Falls but Beats Forecasts

Lufthansa reported a 17% drop in third-quarter net profit, hit by rising costs but the figure still topped forecasts.

SEB Commits to Sweden

SEB said it will remain based in Sweden following peer Nordea's recent decision to move its headquarters to Finland to take advantage of less stringent regulation.

UPS Earnings: What to Watch

Investors will be watching for details on holiday shipping, freight volume, possible price increases and labor talks when UPS reports earnings.

