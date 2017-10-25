Alphabet Earnings: What to Watch

Google parent Alphabet Inc. is scheduled to announce third-quarter earnings after the market closes Thursday.

GM Couldn't Do It, Now Peugeot Tries to Fix Opel

After fixing a French car manufacturer long derided by the industry as an eternal also-ran, Carlos Tavares is turning his attention to the business General Motors could never fix.

U.S., China Funds Land Asian Energy Giant Equis

Private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, China's sovereign-wealth fund and one of the largest Canadian pension investment managers have agreed to buy Equis Energy in a $3.7 billion deal.

Toyota Scales Back Mexico Production Plans

Toyota said it would halve its initial production target for Tacoma pickup trucks at its plant in Guanajuato, Mexico. It also plans to expand a revamped manufacturing process to include light trucks.

Nintendo to Release 'Animal Crossing' on Smartphone

Nintendo will introduce a smartphone version of its "Animal Crossing" game, a move that could expand profit from its mobile business.

Lumber Liquidators Near Settlement in Class-Action Suit

Lumber Liquidators Holdings moved closer Tuesday to resolve class-action lawsuits concerning the safety of Chinese-made flooring that has tangled the company in litigation for over two years.

Spending, Charge-Offs Lead to Mixed Picture for Capital One, Discover

Credit-card issuers Discover Financial Services and Capital One Financial Corp. reported that rising interest rates helped results in the third quarter as consumers took on more debt.

Lufthansa Profit Falls but Beats Forecasts

Lufthansa reported a 17% drop in third-quarter net profit, hit by rising costs but the figure still topped forecasts.

SEB Commits to Sweden

SEB said it will remain based in Sweden following peer Nordea's recent decision to move its headquarters to Finland to take advantage of less stringent regulation.

América Móvil Swings to Loss on Currency Issues, Natural Disasters

Telecommunications company América Móvil said it posted a third-quarter net loss as revenue weakened partly due to natural disasters in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

October 25, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)