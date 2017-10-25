Supervalu Inc. Faces Push From Activist Investor Blackwells Capital

Supervalu Inc. is facing a push from an activist investor as the food wholesaler and retailer struggles to reverse a yearslong stock slide.

Colony Capital's Talks to Acquire Weinstein Co. Hit Snag

Weinstein Co.'s talks with suitor Colony Capital have stumbled and the troubled studio may seek other bidders as soon as next week, people close to the discussions said.

Three Engineers Allege Uber Underpaid Women and Minorities

Still reeling from charges of sexism and sexual harassment by a former software engineer, Uber Technologies now faces a lawsuit from three engineers who allege the ride-hailing firm systematically underpaid women and minorities.

Purdue Is Under Investigation for Opioid Painkiller OxyContin

Purdue Pharma said it is the subject of a probe by federal prosecutors related to its opioid painkiller OxyContin, adding to the mounting litigation the company already faces over its marketing of the addictive drug.

Nike Tells Investors It Will Shift Away From 'Mediocre' Retailers

Nike said it would change how it works with retailers over the coming years, focusing on just a few dozen of them as it works through a challenging market for sportswear makers.

Mexico's Banorte to Acquire, Merge With Interacciones

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB said Wednesday it has reached an agreement to acquire Grupo Financiero Interacciones SAB in a cash-and-stock deal that will make Banorte the second-largest bank in Mexico by assets, loans and deposits.

SEC Charges Former Apollo Partner of Scamming Clients

Federal regulators have accused a former senior partner at Apollo Global Management LLC of illegally charging the fund's clients for nearly $300,000 in personal expenses while acting as an investment adviser.

Judge Rules Peabody Energy Bankruptcy Blocks Global-Warming Lawsuits

A judge ruled Peabody Energy is protected by its recent bankruptcy from global-warming lawsuits brought by California coastal communities against fossil-fuel companies.

LendingClub Closes Chapter on Fintech Funds

Online loan specialist LendingClub Corp. is shutting down five of its investment funds, including a $318 million portfolio that had been marked by accounting issues and sagging performance, according to investor documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Vistra Energy Nears Deal to Buy Dynegy

Vistra Energy and Dynegy, two big independent power producers, are in advanced talks to combine and could announce a deal as soon as next week.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)