U.S., China Funds Land Asian Energy Giant Equis

Continue Reading Below

Private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, China's sovereign-wealth fund and one of the largest Canadian pension investment managers have agreed to buy Equis Energy in a $3.7 billion deal.

Toyota Scales Back Mexico Production Plans

Toyota said it would halve its initial production target for Tacoma pickup trucks at its plant in Guanajuato, Mexico. It also plans to expand a revamped manufacturing process to include light trucks.

Lumber Liquidators Near Settlement in Class-Action Suit

Lumber Liquidators Holdings moved closer Tuesday to resolve class-action lawsuits concerning the safety of Chinese-made flooring that has tangled the company in litigation for over two years.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Spending, Charge-Offs Lead to Mixed Picture for Capital One, Discover

Credit-card issuers Discover Financial Services and Capital One Financial Corp. reported that rising interest rates helped results in the third quarter as consumers took on more debt.

América Móvil Swings to Loss on Currency Issues, Natural Disasters

Telecommunications company América Móvil said it posted a third-quarter net loss as revenue weakened partly due to natural disasters in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Toys 'R' Us Smooths Over Troubles With Vendors

Toys 'R' Us Inc. says it is business as usual with the toy suppliers that helped push the troubled retailer into bankruptcy in September.

Express Scripts Names Havel as Finance Chief

Pharmacy-benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co. has named veteran finance executive James Havel to serve as its finance chief, returning him to a role he held on an interim basis two years ago.

Reality Bites for Chipotle and Its Investors

Burrito chain has long promised fast growth, and now it is clear it can't deliver. Investors are catching up.

Chipotle's Shares Fall as Sales Come Up Short

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s earnings and sales came up short in the most recent quarter as the fast-casual chain coped with a tepid response to new menu offerings and another food-safety scare.

AT&T Profit Falls on Shrinking TV Subscription, Wireless Phone Businesses

AT&T's shrinking traditional TV subscription and wireless phone businesses continued to take a toll on the telecommunications giant's financial performance in the latest period.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)