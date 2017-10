Shares of commodities producers declined after earnings from one major mining company.

Shares of Freeport McMoRan slid after the copper mining company posted quarterly earnings shy of some investors' expectations.

Similarly, shares of Chilean copper mining company Antofagasta declined on disappointment with its earnings outlook.

