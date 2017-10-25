On Our Radar

Industrials Lower After Mixed Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell after mixed earnings.

Boeing shares declined after the aerospace company posted earnings short of some investors' expectations, hurt by a slowdown in growth at its services unit. In a sign the growth of jet manufacturing is set to continue, Boeing said demand for its single-aisle jets could merit a further rise in production beyond the 35% increase already envisaged by the end of the decade.

Civilian aircraft demand also boosted the latest tally of durable-goods orders, which rose a seasonally adjusted 2.2% in September from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Excluding the volatile aircraft and defense categories, orders rose 1.3%, a positive sign for corporate capital spending and economic growth.

