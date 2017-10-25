Iberdrola 3Q Electricity Production Dragged Down by Spain

Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC) said late Tuesday that its third-quarter net electricity production fell slightly compared with the year-earlier period, hurt by a double-digit decline in Spain.

Total net electricity production was 31,536 gigawatt hours, down 3.3% year-on-year. In Spain, its largest market in terms of net production, the decrease was 22%.

For the period from January to September, installed capacity was 48,062 megawatts, a 3.8% increase compared with the year-earlier period.

The company also said that its third-quarter total electricity distribution fell 1.4% to 56,730 gigawatt hours, with the U.S. experiencing the largest decline, at 6.7%.

Total gas distribution decreased 6.3%.

October 25, 2017 03:37 ET (07:37 GMT)