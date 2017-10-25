Henkel Appoints Jens-Martin Schwaerzler to Management Board

Henkel AG (HEN.XE) on Wednesday said that Jens-Martin Schwaerzler has been appointed to its management board, effective Nov. 1.

The German company said that Mr. Schwaerzler will succeed Pascal Houdayer, who will leave the management board to pursue other interests.

Mr. Schwaerzler, who joined Henkel in 1992, currently serves as the company's corporate senior vice president and has been responsible for the its consumer goods business in North America since 2015. In his new role he will be responsible for Henkel beauty care, which generated sales of around 3.8 billion euros ($4.47 billion) in fiscal 2016.

Hans Van Bylen, chief executive of Henkel, said Mr. Schwaerzler has a "deep understanding" of the beauty care business, and thanked Mr. Houdayer for his commitment and valuable contributions.

October 25, 2017 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)